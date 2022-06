We had a question about hypersomnia, that is, when you consistently sleep in excess of 9 hours, and you’re still tired. Many conditions cause this, from sleep apnea to hypothyroid to nutrient deficiencies. We tackle them all! Then, we talked in depth about bursitis, a condition that affects nearly 9 million people in the USA. It’s the inflammation of the tissues of the sacs surrounding joints. It’s treatable but it takes some care!