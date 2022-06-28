Bicycle Talk Episode 301: June 27th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Study: SUVs, pickups hit pedestrians more often than cars do . Really? On a positive side: Last week was the 300th episode of Bicycle Talk. Ron reflects on program and thanks all who made it happen. Mechanical minute and cycling tips:Why you don’t want to pass cars on the right. Ron gives the obvious reasons. Content: Vehicle weights, costs of road maintenance, and how would you tax a bicycle for the infrastructure damage anyway? PeopleForBikes releases its sixth City Ratings for best US cities for biking. I cannot continue without talking about a sensitive but powerful political item. Roe: Ron talks about the USA Women’s Nationals and riders taking the knee on the start line.And of course the 2022 TDF! Cavendish, Alaphillippe, Pogacar, and Roglic. A big exciting race this year. More local events this week. The boom Box Parade. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points