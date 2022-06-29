Today I talked about Canada Day, since Canada is the first place I practiced naturopathic medicine! Then I moved on to talk about my views on choice in light of the landmark overturning of Roe vs. Wade on Friday, June, 24, 2022. For me, it’s about bodily autonomy and the safety and health of pregnant people. When access to abortion is denied, it negatively affects the health of pregnant people in many ways. I also talked about ways to help your toenail fungus, a great summer topic! And how to approach your food intolerances. Being a detective is the best plan!