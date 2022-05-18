SUNSHINE, MELATONIN, CIRCADIAN CYCLE, MOUNTAINS, PHYTONCIDES, NATURAL KILLER CELLS, PINE, CEDAR, FIR, BIRCH, WOODS, FOREST, OCEAN, BEACH, DESERT, MOLD, FUNGUS, MYCOTOXINS, IMMUNITY

This week on Radio Naturopath, I talked about Why Being Outdoors is Good for you. First we discussed the benefits of sunshine, how it helps immunity, hormones, mood, and even FAT LOSS. Who knew??? We also talked about the health benefits of the mountains, forests, and desert. Did you know that there was a Japanese study that showed that spending at least 20 minutes in the woods at least 1x/week INCREASES THE NUMBER OF NATURAL KILLER CELLS YOU HAVE??? And that trees such as pine, cedar, and fir give off phytoncides, which kill infections? What a great reason to spend more time in my backyard, Mansfield Hollow!