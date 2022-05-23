Bicycle Talk Episode 296: May 23rd, 2022: Ron’s Rant: The IQ Wave Ron explains the IQ wave and talks about how many people who drive motorized vehicles advertise it. On a positive side: Ron gives a positive pat on the back for last weekends rides which were the brainchild of Fran. It’s still the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia! One week to go. Results from the ride of silence. Big shout out to Uconn PD! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron reflects on absorbing the surroundings you are riding through and shares his love of the early morning bird songs. Fran chimes in! Content: Ron talks about the Gravel Cyclist Moriah Wilson Shot and Killed in Texas, not happy news but it made the national scene. Biniam Girmay made history this week by winning stage 10 in the Giro d’Italia. Did you see it? First African ever to win a stage in the Giro. Shortly after an injury occurred. Unfortunate story. Get well soon. Lots more Giro excitement. Latest Standings. Great idea about finishing a transcontinental bike path to inspire commerce. It could pay for itself in no time at all. More local events this week. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.