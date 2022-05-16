Bicycle Talk Episode 295: May 16th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Why are Americans so Obsessed With Trucks Ron reflects on his ride back from teaching at the community center this morning. On a positive side: Fran chimes in about the Heritage Trail in Florida! Fran also talks about a couple from the Netherlands that are traveling through our area on a ride through and around the world. 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: When I’m on a bike ride I love conversation but should my bike or anyone else’s be talking? Is it rude to tell someone to lube their chain? Content: Ron talks about the Ride of Silence coming up in Storrs this Wednesday. Also lots of attention to National Bike to Work Week. Local events, More local events this week. Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.