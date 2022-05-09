Bicycle Talk Episode 294: May 9th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Florida hills. I hate the wind! Spring and the leaves on the trees cannot come soon enough. On a positive side: It’s been a year. May 11th 0f 2021 I was in the hands of my heart surgeon. Wow time fly’s. 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: E-Bike giving you trouble? Be sure to check the fuse. Ron reflects on his e-bike repair.Content: Ron talks about the Giro de Italia 2022. Also talks abut amazing wattage of professional cyclists. So let’s talk about Cav. Just like the good old days. And a shout out to Sonny Leon: I know horse racing, but bear with me here.. Ron relates to cycling and sprints. Buying Speed: Simon Yates breaks the bank. The Giro 2022: Tomorrow, it’s Etna. Let’s go climb a volcano! Ron explains the jerseys and their significance and colors related to them. Also, the route in this years Giro. The Bicycle Industry: E-rehab market growing along with e-bike popularity. Shimano sells Pearl Izumi: Employee ownership. Ron talks about Landry’s Bicycles and how they sold the business to the employees. Canadian Town Passes Next-Gen Parking Reform. Local events, More local events this week. Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.