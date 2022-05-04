Happy Star Wars Day! May the 4th be with you! This week I talked about something that I don’t even know if the 4th can help: respiratory allergies! I’ve been watching Ron sniffle and snort and get headaches and test negative repeatedly for COVID-19. I thought it was time to talk about healthy nasal sprays, neti pots, healthy eating, rest and restorative activities, indoor hygiene like HEPA filters and washing the bedding! WEIRDEST SUPPLEMENT: Quail egg extract! You can take it in a chewable for acute symptoms. Trypsin inhibitor extraordinaire, and great for symptoms!