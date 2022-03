This week, it’s March, and Tuesday is International Women’s Day. So I talked about many women who are prominent in medicine, including two of my most admired naturopathic physicians! Clara Barton and Florence Nightingale standing side by side with Tori Hudson and Amy Rothenberg. That’s how it should be! I also talked about may items related to women’s health: exercise, nutrition, rest, supplements, screenings. I’ll expand upon that next week too!