Bicycle Talk Episode 285: March 7th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Not leaving your new bike in the house? Restricted to the garage? Where do you park your bike? How about that price of gas? Time to use the bike. On a positive side: More Daylight! The 23rd Annual National Bike Summit . Mechanical minute: 5 Tips for Storing a Bike in Your Garage Content: The UCI Bans Russia. Ukraine Bicycle news. Volodymyr Zelensky rides a bicycle. Cycling spring Classics 2022: Race dates, Monuments, cobbles and more.The American E-bike Market Trends, Analysis, and Challenges Local events, Lots of local events this week. Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.