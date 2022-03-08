Bicycle Talk Episode 285:   March 7th, 2022:  Ron’s Rant: Not leaving your new bike in the house? Restricted to the garage? Where do you park your bike? How about that price of gas? Time to use the bike. On a positive side: More Daylight!  The 23rd Annual National Bike Summit . Mechanical minute: 5 Tips for Storing a Bike in Your Garage  Content:  The UCI Bans Russia. Ukraine Bicycle news.  Volodymyr Zelensky rides a bicycle.  Cycling spring Classics 2022: Race dates, Monuments, cobbles and  more.The American E-bike Market Trends, Analysis, and Challenges  Local events, Lots of local events this week. Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.