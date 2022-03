This week, I talked about cranio-sacral therapy, its origins in osteopathic medicine, how it works, how it’s helpful. A great, non-invasive, relaxing therapy that can benefit most people! ESPECIALLY great for headaches.

In advance of International Women’s Month, I talked about one women’s condition, cervical dysplasia and how natural medicine can be helpful. It’s fairly common, can be easily treated if caught early, and natural medicine can really help!