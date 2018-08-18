Today it’s all about Hering’s Law. It’s a law in homeopathy that talks about healing occurring from the inside to outside, from top to bottom, and from most important to least important organs. It’s related to Treat the Cause. The idea is that if you treat a condition externally, you’ll only palliate it and may even suppress it so that it can go deeper into the body. If you’re eating a food that’s causing intestinal inflammation, and therefore giving you eczema, it’s better to stop eating the food, heal the gut with rest and herbs and supplements and food than it is to just put some steroid cream on the eczema! From the top down: that’s about healing the BRAIN, which can be the biggest obstacle to cure!

I also talk about how men can raise their testosterone naturally. Exercise, good diet, fat loss, eating good quality fat, some herbs can all help!