Ron is doing Sun stuff, so I’m up this week. Some basic stuff: Cyclists should vote. Lawson Craddock, who finished last in the Tour de France, raised much funds for the Alkek Velodrome in Houston, TX! Also, CHECK YOUR TIRES for wear, cuts, peeling, and either fix or replace them. But the HIGHLIGHT: I interviewed Victoria Nimorowski, the director of the Windham Area Interfaith Ministry, and Paula Shepherd, board member of the Windham No Freeze Project, about their current, very important project: the STEEPLE CHASE BIKE TOUR! It’s this Saturday, August 18, 2018, and you can ride 5, 20, 35, 50, 62.5, or 100 miles. A little fee and donation and you’re on your way to gorgeous roads and supporting some great causes!