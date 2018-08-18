HHE #50: New Albums From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, and YG Kyle French August 18, 2018 Album Review, Albums You Might Hear This Week, Featured, Music, Music Announcements, Podcasts, Songs You Might Hear This Week, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast We have 3 albums to breakdown this week with ASTROWORLD by Travis Scott, Swimming by Mac Miller, and Stay Dangerous by YG all dropping! Mick Jenkins gifts us Song of the Week and we preview some upcoming releases. (Recorded August 16th) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
