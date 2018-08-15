This week: we talk about Removing Obstacles to Cure! An important naturopathic principle. Why give you tummy tonics when what you really need to do is simply stop eating dairy? Removing those obstacles can be hard if they’re very habitual, but well worth considering and of course, doing. We celebrate the Healing of the Knee, my right one, and how it happened. Ron thinks the most important element was Patience, that I didn’t return to pushing too hard with exercise too soon. And all the other stuff, like acupuncture and chiropractic! And, for we menopausal women, a review of how to get less of those pesky hot flashes. Soy is OK! So is evening primrose oil and black cohosh.