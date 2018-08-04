This week we talk about PREVENTION, the 6th basic principle of naturopathic medicine. You want to try to prevent an illness before it occurs! So you look at a person’s medical history, family history, environment, resources. You also want to make sure that the person lives in an healthy environment, and that there are COMMUNITY and WORLD resources so that person can be outdoors, eat good food, exercise, and reduce their stress. Prevention is about the personal and also about the community!

I also talk about lichen sclerosus, an inflammatory skin condition that mostly happens to menopausal women. I’ve seen a rash (!!) of cases lately! There are some conventional and natural ways to treat it.

Also a good reminder to eat that summer produce!