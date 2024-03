Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 434: Health Benefits of Sex, Increase Libido Naturally Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Here’s a popular topic, why sex is good for you health! From reducing anxiety and depression to improving cardiovascular function to improving muscle strength and flexibility, sex has a lot to offer. We also talk about natural ways to increase sex drive and performance. We also get started on how caffeine can be problematic and will pick that up next week!