Hillside Ventures EP 017 - Professor Greg Reilly on kickstarting Hillside Ventures and its future

Greg Reilly is the Head of the Boucher Management & Entrepreneurship Department while also leading Hillside Ventures at the University of Connecticut. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Mathematics degree where he also received his MBA from the Ross School of Business. He then went on to get his Ph.D in Management from the Wisconsin School of Business.
Greg’s Info:
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-reilly-3715115/
Welcome to the Hillside Ventures Podcast,
Shivam Patel talks about the latest in venture capital and entrepreneurship as a student venture capitalist in Hillside Ventures, the University of Connecticut’s $1M student run venture fund.
Hillside Ventures:
Website – https://hillsideventures.uconn.edu/
Twitter – @HillsideVentures
Substack – https://hillside.substack.com/
Contact us:
Email – shivam.v.patel@uconn.edu
Twitter – @SPAT_6
Leave a Reply