Bicycle Talk. Episode 384 February 28th 2024: Ron’s Rant: New Jersey attempting to require liability insurance for e-bike owners. Walking in Los Angeles is so dangerous that more pedestrians were killed last year on Vermont Avenue than in the entire state of Vermont. On a positive side: The international drivers association: no longer an idle lecture for reckless drivers, citing a groundbreaking study by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) that it says ties a humble intersection delay to a 47% drop in pedestrian conflicts. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: From the pits: things observed from opening weekend: Changes in the pro pelotons bicycles. Rest days: How many rest days should a cyclist take each week. You can’t get faster without going slower Content: Why Every E-Biker Should Be Worried About NJ’s Proposed Micro Mobility Insurance Law. Events and Finishing Points.