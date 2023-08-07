This week, of course, we talked more about spinal stenosis, which I hope I don’t have. I’m guessing I don’t because I did not have nerve symptoms until about 2 weeks ago, so mine is from an acute injury. There’s a lot that you can do shy of getting surgery, which often has a 4-6 week recovery time and risks. You can stretch, ice, heat, take anti-inflammatory meds, eat an anti-inflammatory diet, do yoga, meditate, do yoga nidra, go to the chiropractor, get massage, acupuncture, and much more! When a nerve is involved IT JUST TAKES TIME. And I am impatient! Who wants to be in pain and laid up? Anyway, I’ll do all the things, and report back.