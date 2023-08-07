This week, I’m still talking about backs and back pain, and focusing on the herniated disc. There’s still lots you can do short of getting conventional medicine care. Massage, chiropractic, stretches, physical therapy, acupuncture, all kinds of supplements. Float tanks, swimming and other water exercises. And lots of core exercises to prevent it from happening again! Lots of nerve-healing supplements, like B vitamins, acetyl-l-carnitine, and phosphatidylserine. The thing that is the hardest: PATIENCE and time, to do it right, child! (a little Wilburys there)