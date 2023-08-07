Bicycle Talk Episode 356: August 2nd, 2023: Ron’s Rant: . Tornado’s in Eastern Connecticut. Really? Ron rants about climate change and how we all need to ride our bikes more to help control it. On a positive side: The Tour de Femme! It’s trivia time. Do you know the answer? The SteepleChase Bike Tour and what’s Happening in Eastern Connecticut in 75 day’s? Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Do women really need women specific bicycles? Ron talks about sizing small women on bicycles. Content: Tour de Femme. Ron and Fran talk about the Women’s version of the Tour de France. And, Who has won the Tour de France without a stage win? Have to listen to the show to find out. Bicycles and climate change. What you can do. It’s less than you think to make a really big difference. Tackling Climate Change One Ride at a Time: People for Bikes announces their infrastructure project.. To fight climate change, we need to start biking like the Dutch. Events and Finishing Points.