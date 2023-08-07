Bicycle Talk Episode 355: July 26th 2023: Ron’s Rant: . The 2023 TDF is over. Sob. And are drivers getting worse? Hmmm. On a positive side: It’s time for the Tour de Femme! 3 cheers for the TCC quiet corner Bicycle Tour!!! And, It’s a boy! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Putting your chain back on without ruining your bike, chain, or clothing. (not to mention the embarrassment of the “cat 5” tattoo. Content: Let’s start with the finish of the Tour de France 2023. Vingegaard completes second Tour de France win. The time trials and mountain stage to end all. Spectacular performance! Final General Classification Standings. And Wout van Aert is a father again. Leaves this year’s tour for the birth of his second son. Ron talks about the Tour de Femme. The women’s version of the Tour de France. Also, the top women-to cyclists in the world. And are drivers getting worse? Hmmm Why are the highways so much more deadly and not just for cyclists. Events and Finishing Points.