This week, I talked about how starch, sugar, saturated and hydrogenated fats affect cholesterol. It’s not as simple as you think! Saturated fat is NOT shown to be that bad for cholesterol, and too much starch and sugar are what mostly raise it. Hydrogenated fat too! We help you sort through that. We also talk about two newer cholesterol lowering meds, bempedoic acid and the PCSK-9 inhibitors. Are they any better than statins? Hmmm.