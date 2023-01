We talked about the health benefits of journaling. From organizing your thoughts, to objectively stepping back from things that upset you, to planning for your upcoming life, it can really help with your health! Journaling has been studied to reduce stress. It’s a simple thing to do help with your life!

We also talked about all kinds of ways to reduce stress. Like, journaling! Also, some unsurprising things like deep breathing, yoga, massage, napping, time with pets, cuddling.