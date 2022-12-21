This week we talked about the history of the festival of Hanukkah in honor of the holiday. All about the history of latkes, the miracle of the oil, and how to play dreidl. it’s a fun little celebration, bringing light in the time of darkness!

I went on to talk about getting better sleep, so important this time of year when we feel like catching up on extra. Hint: if you can’t sleep, it’s NOT a good idea to have caffeine! We also discussed the positive effects of getting natural light.