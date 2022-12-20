Bicycle Talk Episode 325: December 19th 2022: Ron’s Rant: I cannot tell you how many times I hear, So just build it here! I know we are all hearing this these days but industry expert Jay Townley tells us why this is not so easy. More in the show On a positive side: Always a Shout out to Billy “too tall” Doujac and Laura Mullaley. Best wishes from Fran and I for speedy recoveries. Happy Holidays From Fran and PedlinRon! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Time of the year to address wind chill and your bicycle. I know I talk about this every year, but let’s dive into the reason I am always appearing to be overdressed when I ride my bike outside. Content: What do you want for a holiday present. Support you LBS or your favorite Bicycle charity. Also makes a great gift suggestion. The brutal truth about re-shoring. Ron discusses and evaluates a recent article by Jay Townley, Industry Guru about why we can’t make bikes here yet. Beyond Ciclovia: Five Lessons on Sustainable Transportation from Colombia. Events and finishing points.