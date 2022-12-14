A patient came in recently and talked about how she forgets to drink water, especially this time of year. I reminded everyone how important that is, and encouraged keeping water around, flavoring it, choosing a temperature that works for you, and more. I also reminded people of a few healthy tips for dry hair!

Then we finished the topic of sweeteners, and talked about the health benefits of some natural caloric sweeteners. You still need to keep your added sugar consumption low, but there are actual nutrients in sweeteners like coconut sugar, real maple syrup, raw honey, and blackstrap molasses.