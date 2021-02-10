This week, we alerted listeners to the drug montelukast, brand name Singulair. This anti-leukotriene drug is commonly given to children and adults with allergies and asthma. The manufacturer has known for at least ten years that it can cause severe psychiatric effects in children, and yet the drug continues to be prescribed. I discussed the mechanism of action of the drug and some possibilities as to its cause. I also talked about nutritional factors that can be managed.

Since it’s Valentine’s Day this coming Sunday, I skipped over the mushy stuff and went right to chocolate! Why it’s good for you, what conditions it can help, and recipes that include it.