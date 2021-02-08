This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 3, 2020.

For the news, we covered the Undergraduate Student Government President Michael Hernández’s veto, the loss of UConn student Sarah Dinh, the eight UConn researchers selected for the 2020 list of highly cited researchers by Clarivate and the Web of Science index, the invention of a biodegradable mask by a UConn lab team and the best places to study on campus during the pandemic.

There were no featured news packages this week.

WHUS General Manager Aidan Brueckner came on the show to talk about what he has in store for his last semester at UConn. He also gave listeners a special announcement about new content that he plans to produce this semester.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.