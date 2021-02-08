This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 5, 2020.

For the news, we covered the cancellation of vaccine appointments at UConn Health, the closing of an intersection between Hillside Road and Alumni Drive, a new app called Unmasked Project aimed at promoting mental health and the announcement of a plant-based café.

There were no featured news packages this week.

Undergraduate Student Government President Michael Hernández spoke about his reasoning for vetoing a piece of legislation that would have condemned white supremacy, called on UConn to defund the UCPD and called for the conviction of former President Donald Trump. He also spoke about the culture problems within USG and what he’d like to change before his term comes to an end.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music. MWIC is the creator of our background music.