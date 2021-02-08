Bicycle Talk Episode 235: February 1st 2021: Ron’s Rant. The Super Tuck and the UCI. We’ve all seen it. Why is this what the UCI has decided to ban? Much more discussion later in today’s show. On a positive side: Two Cyclocross stars call it quits for the season and move to the road. Shout out to our listener in Norway! The Maintenance Minute:Rear derailleur 101. Why won’t this thing shift correctly when everything appears ok? Content: Ron dives in deep to the Super Tuck controversy and the UCI regulations. 18 UCI rules you probably did not even know about. Chris Froome talks about disk brakes. The ZUCI’s newest restrictions and regulations and Ron discusses what they are missing. Events calendar and final thoughts.