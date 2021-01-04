Today I talked about the upcoming New Year and how we’re looking forward to 2021 being a better year than 2020. I also wished my mom a Happy Birthday since her birthday is broadcast day, December 30. I reported on side effects that people I know who have had the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten (minor to none). I also talked about graduating from my orthopedic office because my fracture is healed! Still some soreness and reduced ROM but mostly better.

Then I talked about a nice study on the metabolic effects of exercise, There is this protein, DICER, It helps to amplify the effects of ATP and AMPK in fat metabolism, and exercise causes people to produce more. I talked more about metabolic syndrome and the importance of sleep, taking breaks from eating in fat loss, and varying the intensity of exercise that you do.