Bicycle Talk Episode 230: January 4th 2021: Ron’s Rant. 2020 is over. Let’s hope 2021 will be a better year. Let’s hope people do not forget about the bicycle here in the USA. Now is the time for major infrastructure change. Do not take this lightly. On a positive side: Update: Fran’s condition . How’s she doing? 2021 will be an inspiring year for bicycles, pedestrians and infrastructure. 2021 will be an inspiring year for bicycles, pedestrians and infrastructure. Shout out to Norway and listener, Stefan Marchesan. The Maintenance Minute: The front brake and the proper usage of this tremendously important component. Shout out to Sheldon Brown: Content: More details on that Citi Bike front brake lawsuit. UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Hulst: Active Transportation Plans, also known as Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plans. The Empire state and all the positive things that are happening. New York’s Empire State Trail is complete. Now you can bike or hike from NYC to Buffalo. Retailer perspective and outlook for 2021. Events calendar and final thoughts.