In this episode, I sat down for a conversation with Shanelle from Grow Hartford Youth Program. We discussed the food system, the fight for healthy school lunches, and the role that food access plays in our lives.

Talking Across Activisms is a podcast about activism in Connecticut and beyond. Talking Across Activisms aims to provide a platform for grassroots and radical organizers to share their perspectives on justice and liberation. Follow us on Instagram and keep up to date with the blog for more articles about activism and social justice.

You can learn more or get involved with Grow Hartford Youth Program through their website, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages. You can also email Shanelle at shanelle@hartfordfood.org

Shanelle Morris, Program Director, Grow Hartford Youth Program

Music: Find Your Way Beat – Nana Kwabena