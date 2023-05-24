This week we talked about back pain and spinal stenosis, and especially how helpful getting in the water for this kind of pain and lots of other musculoskeletal pain. I will take a deeper dive into spinal stenosis at a later date.

We also reviewed the last few talks of the Connecticut Naturopathic Physicians Association. MK-4 for osteoporosis, MushWOMB medicine (that’s mushrooms for women’s health), help for human papillomavirus, and a little about homeopathy! What a great conference! I think we wrapped it up.