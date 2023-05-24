Bicycle Talk Episode 346: May 22nd 2023: Ron’s Rant: Tempo Atmosferico UCI and Helicopters at the Giro? Really? And, Cancer Sucks. Shout out and best wishes to Tom Danielson. On a positive side: The Giro! Exciting! Rest day today. Brandon the Fighter. Ride of Silence was Wednesday evening May 17th 7:00 pm. May is still National Bike Month. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Invest in a trailer. Resolves all issues, your child is happier and so much safer. Content: Giro results and reports from rest day #2 in Italy. Giro Gets Crazy; How Many Riders Have COVID? UCI Outburst Over Helicopters. Brandon Alexander McNulty and Stage 15! Here comes Stage 16, 18,19, and 20, a 18 km uphill time trial. Wow! Ron reflects on the 2023 Ride of Silence. CT Transportation bill HB-5917. Events and Finishing Points.