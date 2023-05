Allison Determan’s piece of fiction draws you in and wades you out into the bog with every line she reads. The Bog Doesn’t Speak to Me shares the chilling tale of powers greater than us and looking out for yourself when you are all you have left.

You can find Allison Determan on Youtube!

Hosts, Editors, and Producers: Kate Ariano and Jason McMullan

Music: “Gymnopedie 1” / Podington Bear / soundofpicture.com