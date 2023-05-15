Bicycle Talk Episode 345: May 15th 2023: Ron’s Rant: Big call out to Bicycle shops on their bad behavior with customers. Relationships are the lifeblood of existence. And why once again was I harassed by a pickup truck? On a positive side: May is National Bike Month. It’s International ride of silence time, bike to work week, and a local shoutout to the happy couple I met out on the Airline Trail last weekend. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Don’t forget your spare! Content: Ron talks about the big week ahead. Bike to word, Ride of Silence, and Bike to Work Day in Hartford and many other state capitols! People for Bikes and progressive infrastructure development. The Giro de Italia! Exciting news form this year’s Giro. And back to work tomorrow for all of the participants. Here comes the second week: sprints, Crans-Montana and the unpredictable Bergamo. Events and Finishing Points.