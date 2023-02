This week we talked about how much SITTING people do, at desks, computers, and on couches. It’s just not good for your cardiovascular health, and it raises your blood sugar. Conversely, if you sit a lot and get up periodically, you can mitigate these effects! A little stretching, exercise, and walking around has been found to DRAMATICALLY decrease the health risks associated with sitting. So walk up the stairs, down the hall, outside, or just get up and stretch!