This week, of course, had a Thanksgiving theme. I talked about how gratitude is good for you health. It makes you happier, reduces stress and cortisol, and helps you to enjoy your life more in general! Gratitude generates empathy, kindness, and healthy and happy relationships. Appropriate as it’s the theme of the season!

I also discussed remembering that the First Nation peoples that encountered the Europeans initially were not necessarily met with friendship and cooperation, but genocide. It’s important to recount that. It’s good to honor the first nation people that lived in the area where you lived, learn about their culture, and even serve some traditional Native American dishes at Thanksgiving!

Then we reviewed some Thanksgiving foods and why they’re good for you. More next week!