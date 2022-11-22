Bicycle Talk Episode 321: November 14th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Baby it’s cold outside! When to make the decision that riding indoors is a better idea. Thoughts and discussion. On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. Cross Nationals coming to Hartford! Ron revisits tThe Bicycle Game. and Cranksgiving? Mechanical minute and cycling tips: My feet are freezing. Ron offers tips on how to keep your feet warm. Content: A cold and breezy but fun day for the kids and coaches, previewing the 2022 CX Nationals course. Thanks to David Hildebrand and Riverfront Recapture crew for hosting! Cyclocross Nationals course gets an initial setup this past weekend. And also a shout out to Phillip Keyes. Cranksgiving! What the heck is it and why is it so important. World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2022 was Sunday, Nov. 20. More than 50 communities in 30 states are hosting events to commemorate the dead. More talk about the Bicycle Game in Hartford.

