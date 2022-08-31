This week we went biliary! Lots of people have gallstones and pain from them, but may not be directed yet to have their gallbladder removed. So, we talk about natural ways to calm gallstone colic and possibly reduce them or allow them to dissolve and pass. Caveat: there is not great scientific support for this as a possibility, but it’s worth a try, especially if your doctor has not scheduled you to have yours taken out. Plus, we move on to some foods that are healthy for your liver, arguably the most important organ in the body!