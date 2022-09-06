Bicycle Talk Episode 311: September 5th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: California’s Governor Newsom. California Assembly Bill 1713 On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. It’s late summer and the cycling is beautiful. What more can I say? Mechanical minute and cycling tips: A shout out to my Friend Larry Waksman. I have this click on my cross bike and Larry pinpointed the source. Content: Ron continues the rant on the California Governor. The Vuelta a España. Week 2 comes to a close and what a week it was. Remco Evenepoel smokes the TT. Overall results after stage 15. It’s Cyclocross season! Have you considered a Cyclocross bike or Gravel Grinder to enhance your skills? Let’s talk traffic circles or as those in Boston refer to them, wicked aggressive driver creators Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.