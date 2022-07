We went to Buttonwood Farms to see the sunflowers, and so I talked about the health benefits of sunflower seeds and oil. They can be made into phosphatides that help with cellular healing, including liver cells and biliary flow. The phosphatides can also help with memory and cognition. I remind you not to eat rancid oil, and explain what it is and how to tell. And we went blueberry picking, so reminders of why blueberries are so good for you!