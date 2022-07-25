Bicycle Talk Episode 305: July 25th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: The 2022 tour is over. Very sad but….. Having TDF Withdrawal from the greatest TDF since the 80’s and before. On a positive side: Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Thanks for making this the most entertaining tour in recent history. More in the show. Attended a UConn’s Active Transportation Study last week and I am impressed with the forward thinking and actions soon to take place on Campus. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron and Fran both chime in on Humidity and riding bicycles and how to protect yourself. Content: Classic Tour de France. Ron reflects on past warriors in the TDF. And of course the 2022 TDF! Incredible Act Of Sportsmanship At Tour De France From Leader Vingegaard. Who are these guys and why do they have more class than riders of the past. Ron reflects on highlighted moments of this year’s tour and the emotion that was on display. Ron and Fran explore the 2022 Tour de Femme. History is in the making. More local events this week. Thread City Century and SteepleChase Bike tour. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.