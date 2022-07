Today I talked about Healthy Coke, an on-line viral entity that may not be so healthy. It has balsamic vinegar and seltzer, and may not be so good for your teeth, just like regular Coke. So, we talked about ways to save your enamel and help you to have whiter teeth. This includes brushing, other tooth cleaning practices, and foods that are great and not so great for oral health. Probiotics too!