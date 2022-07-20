Bicycle Talk Episode 304: July 19th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: What is happening in the TDF! All is in a turmoil. Pyrenees on the horizon? And, Video shows CPD officers confronting, striking teen on bike and fleeing the scene On a positive side: Why I love the Farm to Fork Fondo and other events like this. Ron talks about last weekend’s experiences. Huge shoutout to my new friends Sada and her son Kiran from Montreal, And our travelers from the center of the universe (NYC) Simon and Philip(with one L). Mechanical minute and cycling tips: The trickle-down tech has made it to 105 level, and it’s bad news for fans of rim brakes and mechanical shifting.Finally, Shimano 105 Di2 affordable road group set shifts electronic at 56% less than Dura-Ace! Is this good? Recognizing heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Comments from this weekend’s event. Content: Baby it’s hot outside! Heat exhaustion and heat stroke: Annoyed that Shimano 105 has ditched mechanical and rim brakes? Here’s why Shimano (probably) doesn’t care. And of course the 2022 TDF! Ron wraps up his view on the week ahead. Could go in any direction. More local events this week. Thread City Century and SteepleChase Bike tour. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.