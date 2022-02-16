This week Ron and I talked about Valentine’s Day and our relationship, since it’s also our anniversary. 17 years and going strong! We also talked about why chocolate is good for you, and how it came to be part of Valentine’s Day. In a word: CADBURY! Richard Cadbury thought up the idea of giving out chocolate in heart shaped boxes with cupids on them! And as usual, and a little history on Valentine’s Day. I then went into a number of herbs that have blood pressure-reducing capacity, specifically in the form of angiontensin converting enzyme inhibition. Next week we’ll talk more about a number of herbs that have similar mechanisms of action to existing blood pressure drugs!