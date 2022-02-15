Bicycle Talk Episode 282: February 14th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: The rapid transition of the bicycle industry. Big’s getting bigger, small retail shops disappearing, and the automobile industry continuing to invest in e-bike technology. And Specialized going consumer direct? What’s going on? Give me back my LBS!!!!

On a positive side: 2022 National Cyclocross championships return to Hartford Connecticut. The Maintenance Minute:It’s Early season and the cars and trucks are not looking for you. Be seen! Ron Offers opinions and suggestions. Content:. It’s Valentine’s Day! Riding a Bike Can Fix a Broken Heart—Literally. Cyclocross returns to Hartford CT. E-Bikes So, If you think the Auto industry is not concerned about e-bikes, The Indicator from planet Money Gas Power To Electric Power To… Foot Power? Why Are Car Companies, From Porsche to Jeep, All Selling E-Bikes Now? Specialized Bicycles Consumer direct? Ron talks about the future of the bicycle business. Op Ed from Bicycle retailer. A shout out to the Women’s Cycling Collective. Local events, Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.